Dakota Johnson was quick to shoot down rumors that she and Chris Martin had split.

“The reports are not true,” a rep for the actress declared on August 16. “They are happily together.”

Hours later, Dakota, 34, made a point to flash her emerald engagement ring from the Coldplay frontman, 47, at photographers in Malibu.

Still, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style the duo’s seven-year romance isn’t exactly perfect.

“Chris and Dakota have had their ups and downs, like any couple,” says the insider. “They spend a lot of time apart due to their respective work schedules — and sometimes, Chris can be a little too switched-off for Dakota’s liking.”

Adds the source, “The distance is tough on them.”