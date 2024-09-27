Speed Demon Danica Patrick admits her love life’s been a dud since her split from hubby Paul Hospenthal 12 years ago — but sources say she’s keeping her foot on the brakes until she finds the right guy!

Sporting a sexy outfit showing she’s still got it, the retired IndyCar star, 42, uploaded a photo to her Instagram account showing her locking lips with a mystery man — and friends say she’s driven to get married again when the time is right!

Following her divorce from physical therapist Paul, who is 17 years her senior, Danica embarked on a five year romance with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse, and underwent fertility treatments in hopes of getting pregnant.

The relationship hit the pits when Ricky balked at marriage. Then, Danica went high profile in a romance with media lightning rod Aaron Rodgers. A friend exclusively tells Life & Style she had high hopes for him — but when Aaron abruptly sacked her in 2020, Danica admitted she “got my heart broken” by the hunky NFL player.

A 2021 romance with business CEO Carter Comstock lasted just a year, but a buddy blabs Danica continues her love pursuit — with no shortage of suitors!

“Danica has felt the slings and arrows that come with her trying to find her one and only, but she still believes he’s out there,” the insider tells Life & Style. “She hasn’t given up the dream of marrying again and even having a baby.”

The source adds, “Despite her heartbreaks, she still practices positive thinking when it comes to romance!”