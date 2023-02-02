A “weird and wonderful” home for the happy couple! Stranger Things star David Harbour and wife Lily Allen have a stunning two-floor Brooklyn townhouse that’s full of bright colors.

“Lily is someone who lives with color in a deeper way than most,” the Netflix star told Architectural Digest in February 2023 of their home. “Her taste is bold, silly, fun, eccentric — it’s exciting.”

While she’s used to doing things on her own, the songstress recruited interior designers to help her undertake the project of decorating the house, which is covered in florals.

“This neighborhood has historically been Italian American, so the idea of doing something with an Italian flavor wasn’t that far-fetched,” the British star explained to the the magazine. “I’ve always been interested in interiors, and I’ve always done my own homes. But this was a big undertaking, and I needed help.”

Perhaps the coolest part of the home is what Lily did with her and David’s bedroom, deciding to make it pink.

“I’m a suburban boy from Westchester, so I’m accustomed to a more middle-of-the-road aesthetic. But I love that my wife has her own vision and isn’t afraid of taking risks,” the Violent Night star explained. Lily added, “My kids call this the clown house, but they say it in the most loving way.”

The couple officially tied the knot during a Las Vegas wedding in September 2020, after sparking romance rumors the previous year. But actually, the pair had met on a dating app.

“I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff,” David recalled to GQ in July 2022. “And yeah, I started texting with her, she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s f–king unbelievable.”

While they don’t have any kids together, Lily shares children Marnie Rose and Ethel Mary with ex-husband Sam Cooper. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t kids in their future.

“I think so. Especially now Marnie’s getting so big,” Lily gushed to U.K.’s Sunday Times in October 2020 when asked about expanding their family. “It’s like, ‘No, my babies!’ … I’m in a really good place. I don’t know if I’d mess with my hormones, at this particular point.”

But that being said, the two are so in love! Scroll through the gallery for a house tour inside David and Lily’s Brooklyn townhouse.