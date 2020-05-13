Relatable! Demi Lovato is here for the makeup-free photos Halsey shared of herself amid quarantine on Tuesday, May 12.

“I’ve been posting a lot of *~spicy*~ bathing suit pics lately, so I feel responsible to remind everyone what I ACTUALLY look like,” Halsey, 25, captioned her Instagram post. “Wow, I appreciate this [so much],” commented the “I Love Me” singer, 27.

It doesn’t come as a total surprise that Demi is all for others keeping it real. After all, she’s known for breaking the internet with her unedited swimsuit photos. In September 2019, she praised what many may consider as imperfections.

“This is my biggest fear: A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what? It’s CELLULIT!!!!” she captioned the Instagram post at the time. “I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it — yes, the other bikini pics were edited and I hate that I did that, but it’s the truth — so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me.”

Over the years, Demi has opened up about her struggles with body image issues and an eating disorder. She revealed that her old management team contributed to those issues. “My bulimia got really bad and I asked for help, and I didn’t receive the help that I needed,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in March. “So I was stuck in this unhappy position.” Eventually, Demi sought help and thankfully she’s now in recovery.

These days, the Disney alum accepts herself just the way she is. She’s even used her self-love as inspiration for her career. In February, the brunette beauty made an appearance on Ashley Graham‘s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast and spoke candidly about the direction her new music was heading in.

“When I go into the next chapter of my career, what do I want it to be? Because I’ve always done the sexy route,” she explained. “I’ve never really done the whole feeling comfortable with yourself.”

“I was in the studio and I was working with one of my favorite producers, Oak. We were writing and we were making this song, it was like an anthem about body positivity — ‘cause I was like we need an anthem,” the pop star continued, seemingly hinting at her single “I Love Me,” which was released the following month.

Some of the most prominent lyrics of the track are: “I’m my own worst critic/Talk a whole lot of s–t/But I’m a ten out of ten/Even when I forget.”

Clearly, Demi is thriving!