A powerful post with a powerful story! Demi Lovato recalled to Ashley Graham why she decided to share the now-viral, unedited bikini photo of herself in September 2019.

“I was in the studio and I was working with one of my favorite producers, Oak. We were writing and we were making this song, it was like an anthem about body positivity — ‘cause I was like we need an anthem,” the “Anyone” artist, 27, explained during a February 18 episode of Ashley’s podcast, “Pretty Big Deal.”

“When I go into the next chapter of my career, what do I want it to be? Because I’ve always done the sexy route,” Demi continued. “I’ve never really done the whole feeling comfortable with yourself.” With that, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram on September 5 to bare it all … literally!

“This is my biggest fear: A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what? It’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it — yes, the other bikini pics were edited and I hate that I did that, but it’s the truth — so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me,” Demi wrote at the time.

Side note: Months earlier, in May 2019, Demi shared the same photo, but admittedly, it was retouched. “This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am, rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards,” the pop star continued. “So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

Demi went on to reveal that she’s no longer “stressing” over workouts and “crazy diet s–t.” For example, the Will & Grace actress used to eat watermelon and whipped cream instead of “real birthday cake.”

Demi, you should absolutely have your REAL cake and eat it, too. Thank you, as always, for being so inspiring.

