Ready to party! Demi Lovato is prepping for her wedding to fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, and a source exclusively tells Life & Style the pop star is leaning on her professional planner. “They’re taking care of everything,” says the insider. “Demi just wants to sign off on things and focus on the romance.” The 32-year-old said yes to her songwriter beau, 33, last December, more than a year after they collaborated on the song “Substance.”

Recently, she revealed that she immediately started planning the nuptials, explaining, “I wanted to be ahead of it.” Says the source, “Jordan is letting Demi make all the decisions and is very supportive. She wants to go big and invite everyone they know and love, including lots of famous names. Demi hired a planner because she wants the stress of the occasion removed from her shoulders — and Jordan just wants Demi to have the wedding of her dreams.”