Demi Lovato can’t wait to walk down the aisle with fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes — and is sparing no expense to do so. “Demi wants to go big for her wedding,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Maybe there was a time when she wanted something small and intimate, but she’s never been this happy before, and now she wants to scream it from the rooftops.” And because a happy wife makes for a happy life, musician Jutes, 32, has given his bride-to-be, 31, total control.

“Demi has a clear vision of what she wants the big day to be like,” the source dishes to Life & Style. “She’s having so much fun picking out every detail, from the china and the chairs to the invitations.” The couple’s style is “modern but inviting,” adds the source, with lots of black and gold touches expected.

Demi also plans to make a few outfit changes. (“She’ll wear a big dress to start the night,” hints the source.) There will be some “surprise” details that highlight Demi and Jutes’ personalities, too, like a caricaturist for their guests or Cirque du Soleil-type dancers, the source continues to Life & Style: “They both have family all over and want to make the wedding enjoyable for everyone.”