Singer Demi Lovato has dated her fair share of celebrity men — but she finally found “The One.” The former Disney starlet got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich on July 22 and revealed she is “ecstatic to start a family and [a] life” with the soap opera star. But who else has Demi romanced in the past? We rounded up the brunette beauty’s complete dating history.

Romance rumors about Demi and Max first started in March 2020 after fans noticed the pair leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. The couple quarantined together and the relationship got more “serious” as a result of self-isolation, according to Us Weekly.

The cute couple went public with their connection while appearing in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With U” music video in May. They were seen dancing and sharing a kiss together on screen — and it was pretty dang cute.

Before the New Mexico native started seeing Max, she dated model Austin Wilson. She and the tattooed hunk made their relationship Instagram official in November 2019 — and though their relationship was short-lived, they were great influences on each other.

“Austin and Demi share the same circle of friends and most of them are also in recovery,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “It’s super important for her to surround herself with people who are healthy. But Demi feels really comfortable with Austin because he understands her struggle and her journey, so they can really talk about and bond over their shared experiences and their sobriety.”

The pair split in late December 2019 — and Demi even addressed the breakup on social media. “Please don’t go after [Austin],” she told a follower on Instagram. “He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos.”

The “Sober” singer also noted the split was difficult for both of them. “Breakups are hard for both parties involved,” she added. “Just stay nice and say prayers.” Demi and Austin both deleted all traces of each other from their Instagram grids after they went their separate ways.

