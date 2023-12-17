Demi Lovato is engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes after less than two years of dating. The musician proposed with a pear-shaped engagement ring on Saturday, December 16.

Jutes’ proposal was “personal and intimate,” a rep for the “Cool for the Summer” singer confirmed. After the engagement, Demi, 31, who uses she/they pronouns, and her fiancé, 32, celebrated their exciting news by having dinner with their families at one of their favorite restaurants in Los Angeles.

Demi and Jutes met at the beginning of 2022 and started dating later that year. They went public with their romance that August. The former Disney star revealed in July that the foundation of her relationship with Jutes is rooted in their friendship.

“We’re so happy. We became friends first,” she shared. “We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating after we told each other how we felt.”

As Life & Style exclusively reported in July, Demi feels that Jutes is her “true love” after the past “twists and turns” in her personal life.

“Demi has never met someone like Jutes before,” an insider shared. “While she’s had strong romantic connections in the past, she and Jutes have bonded on so many levels. Their chemistry is off the charts. They’re on the same page artistically, intellectually and politically. They’re just on the same level regarding subjects that truly matter to them.”

The singer previously got engaged to Max Ehrich after just four months of dating in July 2020. They called off the engagement that September. In 2021, Demi released the song “15 Minutes,” in which she accused Max, 32, of using her for his 15 minutes of fame.

“Cause you were looking for 15 minutes, yeah, and now you got 15 minutes, yeah,” she sings on the track. “Pack your stuff, you can come and get it, yeah, ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance. You got 15 minutes. Hope you enjoy your 15 minutes.”

Despite the past heartbreak, she’s found her happily ever after with Jutes. In honor of Demi’s birthday in August, Jutes gushed over her in a sweet Instagram post. “You’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it,” he wrote. “But more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing. [You’re] heart has changed lives all over the planet … especially some dude from a farm in Canada who wound up in your session over a year ago. I didn’t know the perfect person existed until I met u. But now that I do, I’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever I can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. I couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby.”

Demi responded in the comments section, writing, “Oh my god.. BABY!!! This is the sweetest f–king caption!! You make my life infinitely better and I don’t know what I would do without you. Thank you for making this day so special, for being the best boyfriend in the universe and for making my dreams come true by falling in love with the perfect human and finding my soulmate. I am so beyond lucky to have you. Thank you baby. I love you.”