Gushing is the only way to describe it. During a July 14 interview on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Demi Lovato couldn’t stop talking about her romance with musician Jute$. “We’re so happy,” the “Cool for the Summer” singer, 30, raved. “We became friends first. … We were friends for several months, and then we decided to start dating.”

The rest, as they say, is history for the duo, who first went public in August 2022. “Yeah,” Demi continued on the radio show. “I’m super happy and he’s my best friend.”

Making things even sweeter? Given her past history of high-profile romantic bust-ups, Demi wasn’t expecting this at all. “Her personal life has taken many twists and turns, but she seems to have finally found true love,” says an insider of 31-year-old Jute$, whose birth name is Jordan Lutes. “She feels in her heart that he’s the one!”

Wouldn’t Change a Thing

One of the ways this relationship is different is that Demi — who now goes by she/her pronouns again, as well as they/them, after coming out as nonbinary — and “Hollywood Hillbilly” singer Jute$ didn’t rush into things the way she did with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, 32, during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Demi and Jute$ took it slow and really got to know one another,” says the insider. “He’s moved in with Demi, they’ve met each other’s families, and it’s only a matter of time before they take things to the next level.”

It helps that they share a similar worldview. “Demi has never met someone like Jute$ before,” shares the insider. “While she’s had strong romantic connections in the past, she and Jute$ have bonded on so many levels. Their chemistry is off the charts. They’re on the same page artistically, intellectually and politically. They’re just on the same level regarding most subjects that truly matter to them.”

And it’s becoming clearer every day that what matters most might just be their future. Though she recently dismissed rumors they’d secretly gotten engaged, “there’s no way an engagement isn’t in Jute$ and Demi’s future,” insists the insider, noting “they both want the same things.” “She’s never been this fulfilled or content. Demi says she wants it all — a husband and eventually a family.”

As Demi herself put it in an Instagram tribute to her “sweet angel” Jute$ on his birthday on March 28: “I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together … you’re a literal dream come true.”