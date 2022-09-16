Demi Lovato lives in a super artistic and dreamy Los Angeles house! The “Skin of My Teeth” singer gave a full tour of their home in September 2022 with Architectural Digest.

Inside the stunning Studio City crib includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, each intricately complemented with different pieces of art and furniture, including sculptures and wall paintings. Not only that, but the place even includes a “colorful mirrored elevator,” which Demi calls their “spaceship because it’s really futuristic and fun.”

“There’s a lot of female empowerment as well, so keeping pieces that are representative of the female figure was very important to me,” she told the outlet. “We live in a world that shuts you out of honoring female bodies, so I want it to be in your face in my house.”

The “29” artist has a bright pink dressing room area to do their makeup, hair and other beauty essentials. The room features a large pink mirror, palm tree wallpaper, a ribbon chair and pink curtains. But the piece-de-resistance is a neon sign that reads “You’re never fully dressed without a smile,” which Demi credited her past pageant days for learning the phrase.

“I used to do beauty pageants, and that was the song that I would sing when I first started out,” they explained. “It’s just kind of always stuck with me. It’s such a true statement. Like, you can put all the makeup on in the world, but unless you’re feeling good about yourself, then it’s gonna show. So, it’s just a cute little reminder to stay positive.”

Demi’s living room area comes with floor to ceiling windows, which lighten the room with natural sunlight, and differentiating colored furniture. A tan couch sits in the center along with black chairs, a white rug, and yellow wallpaper.

Next, the New Mexico native did a walkthrough of their “shroom room,” which features a huge fluffy cloud light fixture, a colorful couch and chairs, clear lamps and a rainbow ceiling.

“This is my cloud chandelier,” Demi shared, noting that its colors change to the beat of music whenever it plays in the room. In addition to that, the walls are adorned with various art pieces.

“It’s totally different because the last house that I owned for myself — I didn’t have a vision for it,” the former Disney Channel star noted about her former home. “It was just this blank, white, minimalistic yet cozy home. I really loved living there, but at the same time, it felt empty.”

Demi then described how a home should be where they “can rest easy and where [they] can stay — even if there’s a quarantine or lockdown — and feel completely fulfilled.”

“I have no reason to leave, this is exactly everything that I’ve wanted in a house,” she concluded.

