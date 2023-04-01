Did Doja Cat Ever Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Response, Photos of Her Transformation

Doja Cat is one of the most famous artists in the biz. From her music style to her fashion, the “Woman” singer is a powerful presence in Hollywood. However, she has occasionally faced scrutiny in the public eye, such as getting slammed by fans for what they perceived was her encouraging plastic surgery.

In March 2023, Doja proudly announced that she “got [her] titties done and [her] clit bedazzled” via Twitter.

“Feels OK. Got [liposuction], so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much, but I’m healing really fast,” she tweeted in a separate post, before adding in another, “Wish I could suck my own titties, that’s how good they look rn god damn [sic].”

While many praised the “Vegas” rapper for her self-confidence, one person accused Doja of setting a bad example for her fans.

“Stop encouraging your young and impressionable fans to change their bodies,” the Twitter user wrote, to which she clapped back, “Eat my long quiet and warm farts.”

In a separate Twitter thread posted at the time, another social media user wrote, “She’s so easy to trigger it’s hilarious,” to which Doja responded, “I know, stop. Please I’m literally on bed rest, y’all gonna get blocked over a bad joke.”

Despite dealing with a few online trolls, the “Kiss Me More” artist has gotten candid about beauty standards and the pressures of the spotlight. During a November 2022 interview with Dazed, she recalled how it felt when she shaved her hair off, noting that she saw herself looking like a “wrinkly penis.”

“I looked like I had an exposed brain” she joked.

However, the Los Angeles native also opened up about the upside of changing her look.

“There’s something so exhilarating about change,” Doja added. “[It] showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh and sexy. I also feel better without makeup: having this bare head and so little makeup is a fun experience. It’s new, and I love it.”

When it comes to the concept of beauty, the Grammy Award winner explained that she loves when “you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own.”

“For me, it’s more of an ‘Are you happy?’ kind of thing,” she elaborated. “I want my fans to learn they don’t have to be like anyone else and the thing they want is already there. They just haven’t found it yet, and once they do, they’ll be like, ‘How the f—k did I not see it? How did I miss this?’”

Scroll through the gallery to see before and after photos of Doja Cat over the years!