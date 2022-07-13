She’s a real bad bikini babe! “Best Friend” collaborator and “Kiss Me More” rapper Doja Cat is a powerhouse artist. After she rose to fame for her bold musical style, the Los Angeles native wowed fans with her playful confidence. While she’s normally managing a hectic schedule, Doja nevertheless takes some time to herself to soak up some sun, wearing a seriously sexy bikini or swimsuit!

Despite possessing a public aura of confidence, the Billboard Music Award winner opened up about struggling with low body image confidence.

“Growing up, I definitely had body dysmorphia. Without a doubt,” she admitted in an October 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan ME. “And I’ve had it since. It started in my teens, which I think is where it starts for a lot of people. I started really growing, and I never really thought I looked good in a lot of the stuff I wore.”

She then connected her hit single “Juicy” to how she managed the pressuring beauty standards women face.

“I feel like that song was therapeutic for me,” Doja continued. “I kind of made it for myself — well, the meaning behind it, at least. I was kind of doing it for my own happiness, and I feel like other people can definitely pull some joy from that too.”

However, the R&B artist revealed she “still struggle[s] with body dysmorphia a bit now” even though she tries to “focus on eating well” and taking care of herself.

“But I think that’s to be completely expected when there’s all these phones in your face, right?” she added.

Nevertheless, Doja explained how “there’s a good side” to the pressure she’s faced because she’s “had to correct [herself] a lot.”

“I’ve had to grow up because of it, and I think it’s helped me revaluate stuff and become a better person,” the Beverly Hills resident concluded. “When you get picked at a lot, and critiqued constantly because you’re under a microscope, it’s allowed me to trim off parts of myself that maybe weren’t useful to me.”

