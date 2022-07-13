Gwyneth Paltrow Has Revealed She Got Plastic Surgery in the Past: ‘I’m An Open Book’

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t ashamed of talking about her plastic surgery experiences! The Marvel Cinematic Universe star has transformed beautifully throughout her entire acting career, gracing any red carpet event looking undeniably amazing. However, she has opted to get some cosmetic alterations in the past.

In a September 2020 Instagram post, Gwyneth penned a lengthy note about her skincare regimen and facial enhancements.

“Dealing with aging is a multi-layered experience,” she wrote. “I take good care of my skin, hydrate and exercise, but sometimes, a girl needs a little extra help. I was excited to try @xeominaesthetic (incobotulinumtoxinA) for my frown lines. It’s a uniquely purified anti-wrinkle injection that does not contain any unnecessary proteins. I am a big fan.”

In a March 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gwyneth opened up about the general misconceptions people have about getting injections.

“A lot of successful women in Hollywood are motivated early on by not being good enough, and so, we’re trying to prove something to ourselves,” the Los Angeles native told the outlet. “By getting injectables, it’s like admitting a vulnerability. I think sometimes honesty is perceived to be a weakness … There does seem to be a lot of stigma around injections.”

The Seven actress continued, “I think it’s nice when women share because there’s a lot of shame around surgery or injectables or fillers, and it would be nice if people felt confident about the choices they were making. But if they want to have a beauty secret, that’s OK, too. I’m an open book. I’ve shared what works for me, because that’s how I’ve always learned.”

She also explained why she decided to receive certain injectables.

“I had a midlife crisis when I turned 40, and I went to go see this doctor. It was a disaster,” Gwyneth said, referring to the time before she switched to the injectable Xeomin. “I didn’t do anything else for a long, long time. I was bruised, my forehead was completely frozen and I didn’t look like myself at all.”

Aside from her interview, the Academy Award winner has also pointed out how younger generations have helped improve society’s beauty expectations by “embracing and deifying women like Jane Fonda and Frances McDormand.”

“They just love cool women, whether they’re older or different to them,” Gwyneth added. “They’re so much less judgmental about other women of all shapes and sizes. I observe that with my daughter. They look at the whole woman, instead of some super-airbrushed, FaceTuned Instagram photo. I like the trend I’m seeing.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Gwyneth’s transformation!