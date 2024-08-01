Megan Moroney is setting the record straight on those Morgan Wallen dating rumors! Fans have been wondering for years if the country singers were ever in a relationship and Megan spilled the tea about their history on the July 31, 2024, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Did Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney Date?

Morgan and Megan were never officially in a relationship, she confirmed. When “Call Her Daddy” host Alexandra Cooper flat-out asked Megan if she ever dated Morgan, the “Lucky” singer responded, “Not exclusively.”

Megan admitted that she’s “tried to avoid” talking about the rumors. “But here we are,” she laughed. She also would not confirm whether her song “Tennessee Orange” was about the “Sand in My Boots” crooner. “I will not say who my songs are about ever,” she explained. “Never names!”

As Alex pushed Megan with more questions, the ACM Award winner reiterated that she and Morgan were never exclusive. “It was never a ‘relationship,’’’ she said. “Here’s what I’ll tell you, though. I haven’t told anyone this ever. Him and I met in 2020. Jon Langston actually introduced us. I was a senior in college. COVID hadn’t happened yet. His Dangerous album wasn’t even out yet. We were friends for a long time. [Then] we were not just friends. And now we’re friends!”

Regarding how the two were able to keep the fling private, Megan admitted, “It’s not that hard. I feel like he’s a very private person. We weren’t exclusively dating ever.” She also once again added that she and Morgan are “friends” now and concluded, “Because he’s such a private person, it just feels awkward talking about it.”

Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney Dating Rumors

Megan and Morgan were first linked after she released her debut song “Tennessee Orange” in September 2022. Around that time, fans noticed that she and Morgan were also commenting on each other’s social media posts.

Many theorized that the track was written about Morgan, who is a Tennessee Volunteers football fan. The song’s lyrics feature Megan letting her family – fans of the Georgia Bulldogs, a rival of the Vols – know that she was falling for a Vols fan.

In the promotional art for the song, Megan was wearing a Tenneseee Volunteers T-shirt, which fans speculated belonged to Morgan. “It is his shirt,” she confirmed in a November 2022 interview. “But it’s just a shirt.”

The following month, Morgan shared a new song called “Tennessee Fan” about turning a girl from a rival school into a fan of the Vols. Fans theorized that this track was about Megan, although the subject in the song was an Alabama football fan, while Megan went to the University of Georgia.

Who Is Megan Moroney Dating?

As of the July 2024 “Call Her Daddy” interview, Megan is single. She confirmed that she is not dating anyone following the release of her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, which was released on July 12, 2024.

While she dished about various different exes in the interview, she did not name names. However, she did tease that she’s dated professional athletes in the past.