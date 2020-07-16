Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart star Rudi Gutierrez exclusively dished details about her relationship with Matt Ranaudo post-show, which inspired “Stupid Boy,” her newest single.

“I feel like all of my exes are kind of the same thing,” she tells Life & Style. “What inspired it is pretty much all the events that took place after the show.”

“He had said, ‘OK, we’re gonna go on, like, dates and, you know, let’s give it a try.’ So, that’s what I was under the impression that we were going to do … we talked every day, he still wanted to give it a try, I was obviously wanting to give it a try,” the songstress, 24, explains.

Rudi “kept asking” where they stood after confusing signals — like Matt, 32, sending her a birthday gift and being “very flirty.” She says, “He just kind of always brushed that question off, and I just kind of always let him, you know, keep stringing me along.”

The musical duo was known as “Mudi” on Listen to Your Heart, and the Texas native began to get cautious after Matt “released merch” and the pair were having success doing Instagram Lives together. “I wouldn’t have done that if I knew there was not going to be a chance,” Rudi expresses. “In my eyes, I’m dating him. He wasn’t, from what I know, talking to any other girls. I was only talking to him.”

After asking point-blank about their situation and forcing an answer, the California native told her he was not interested in dating and he thought they were “just really good friends.”

“I was pissed because, like, you literally just strung me along for, you know, however many months, and it was my fault too in thinking he was going to change,” she says. “If you tell me it’s not going to happen, then I’m not going to try and force that. Obviously, I was talking to him still because he was giving me something to hold on to.”

While competing on the reality dating show together, Rudi told Matt she loved him and put it all on the line before their split. “I don’t have any regrets. I promised myself I would just go and be Rudi and be true to myself 100 percent and that’s what I did,” she reflects. “So, I don’t really regret anything. Do I wish things would have gone differently? Um, of course, yeah.”

However, she has a new single on the way and is waiting for the “right time” to release a full album or EP when she’ll be able to go on “a small tour.” In the meantime, she’ll continue releasing songs. “I have a lot in my back pocket,” she teases.