Forever love or fizzled out? Rudi Gutierrez and Matt Ranaudo had some major ups and downs during The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. While Rudi seems all in, Matt has shown major doubts. Are they still together? Keep reading to see the fate of their relationship.

Matt, 32, and Rudi, 24, are giving us whiplash. Just when their romance seems so rocky that they won’t make it to next week, they surprise us. During week 4, the duo wowed the celebrity judges Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Train’s Pat Monahan, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross with their on-stage chemistry while performing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. However, Matt has made it clear in his confessionals that he’s still not ready to go into the deep end with Rudi.

ABC/John Fleenor

“I really like Rudi a lot. I genuinely think she’s an amazing person, but I’m still just trying to figure it all out,” he said after spending the night with the brunette beauty before going to Las Vegas. “This whole thing has been an emotional rollercoaster, and it has been an anxiety-riddled thing for me.”

Rudi later admitted to Matt she was falling in love with him. His response? “You’re very courageous for speaking your truth, and I appreciate you doing that.” Yikes.

The two still follow each other on Instagram, but it’s safe to say they’re not together anymore. They do not win LTYH, according to Reality Steve, and Rudi told Entertainment Tonight the upcoming weeks are going to be “rough” to watch.

Her quotes about the musician also appear to point toward a split. “I think just [Matt] being as transparent as possible with me … I think he could’ve maybe done a little bit better of a job,” Rudi explained. “He’s not a bad guy. And, I don’t think he did anything intentionally, but would I have appreciated maybe a little bit more of a heads up as to where he was before that? Yeah, I would’ve.” Of course, they could be playing coy and still working on their relationship off-camera.

The romances on LTYH are a doozy. On one end of the spectrum is Bri Stauss and Chris Watson, who perhaps have the most solid relationship of all the couples. Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes are on the other end thanks to the American Idol alum’s shady relationship past, which seems like a major red flag for their longterm happiness. As for Matt and Rudi, they sit somewhere in the middle.

Are you team Mudi or ready to see them split? Time will tell on LTYH.