Drama alert! Jamie Gabrielle quickly made a splash on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. During the first week, she fell into a love triangle with Trevor Holmes and Ryan Neal, but fans have a feeling she’ll be stirring up a little bit more controversy this season.

At just 21 years old, the pop-country artist already has an impressive resumé. She attended Berklee College of Music, where she cut her musical chops. Other famous alums include John Mayer, Steven Tyler, Meghan Trainor and Quincy Jones.

ABC/John Fleenor

Lucky in music, unlucky in love. Jamie confessed during week one that she has been cheated on in every relationship she’s been in. That’s not to say that the songstress hasn’t been looking for Mr. Right. “Even after going on 100 dates this year, she still hasn’t found someone who can make her heart sing,” her ABC bio reads. “She has dated a lot of off-key men, but this time, she’s hoping to hit the right note.”

Time will tell what unfolds for Jamie’s love life, but she had fans on the edge of their seats over her decision during the first rose ceremony. Earlier in the episode, she went on an incredible one-on-one date with Ryan, 28. The pair headed to Capitol Records in Los Angeles and sang John Mayer’s “Gravity,” and they had some seriously hot chemistry. However, she gave her rose to Trevor, 29, which left fellow contestant Rudi to choose Ryan.

“Hey Jamie, that jacket that Trevor has on is BAD NEWS,” one viewer wrote on Twitter, pointing out the contestant’s fur-lined coat is similar to the one villain Jed Wyatt rocked during The Bachelorette. “I’m already annoyed with Jamie,” someone else added. “Jamie can’t make good decisions,” another person wrote after she chose Trevor.

However, some people are rooting for the couple. “Trevor and Jamie have perfect voices for each other,” another tweet read. “Jamie!!! Yassss …. drool,” a user noted about the reality hunk.

No matter what drama she gets mixed up, Jamie confessed that appearing on the reality dating show has been surreal. “I woke up this morning thinking … did that REALLY happen last night?!!” the brunette beauty gushed on Twitter after the premiere. “I needed to pinch myself because it DID!!! Thank you all so much for the [Listen to Your Heart] love and support … It means the world.”

Good luck, girl!