Reality heartthrob! Trevor Holmes is looking for love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, but this isn’t his first stint on TV. The stud appeared as a contestant on season 16 of American Idol, where he made it to the top 25. He has now hit it off with fellow Bachelor Nation contestant Jamie Gabrielle, and it looks like the pair may have a bright future. So, who is Trevor and is he as swoon-worthy off screen? See details about him below.

The 29-year-old was born and raised in California. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he works a “day job” but plays gigs and writes music in his free time, his ABC bio reads. The former semi-pro hockey player also loves to surf and hang with his dog, Koda. He revealed on LTYH that he has never dated another musician but is definitely game to give it a try.

ABC/Maarten de Boer

“Other people say, ‘Oh, it doesn’t work.’ But, I think if you can find somebody else that you click with romantically and you click with musically, I don’t think there’s anything better than that,” he gushed in his intro video. “My dream would be being on a tour bus with the love of my life. Somebody that I have great chemistry with and I feel super inspired by to write a song about them.”

During his time on American Idol two years ago, he was dating a girl named Sierra, who was by his side during the season. It’s unclear when they split because no photos of her appear on his Instagram. However, Reality Steve claimed that the musician’s reputation with the ladies has proceeded him. “I’m in double digits now of women who’ve contacted me telling me about this guy and his playboy ways,” the gossip outlet claimed. Of course, these are only rumors at this point and should be taken with a grain of salt.

His love life may be up for debate but his music career seems to be on the up and up. The hunky construction worker won the heart of Katy Perry during the singing competition show and wowed fans week after week until he got eliminated. Now, he’ll be able to show even more of his musical talent on Listen to Your Heart … if he can find the right partner first.

We can’t wait to see what unfolds for Trevor!