Ready for the return of Bachelor Mondays? The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart kicks off on Monday, April 13, and fans can’t wait to find out who wins. But in case you really can’t hold out until the end of the season, we’ve got spoilers about the final couple right here. Thanks to Reality Steve, who shared a Twitter thread about the finale taping, we’ve got a pretty good idea about how this competition and its love stories play out. Ready to know more? Keep scrolling, but beware — there are season spoilers below.

According to entertainment blogger Steve Carbone, who’s made a career out of spilling the end of shows like this, Listen to Your Heart comes down to two final pairs: Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle and Chris Watson and Bri Stauss. After reaching the end of the competition, the couples are judged by a panel of five familiar faces: Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, her boyfriend and former Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick, actor and singer Taye Diggs, singer-songwriter Jewel and actress Rita Wilson.

ABC/Maarten de Boer (2)

The couples — who found love while making music together throughout the season — perform on stage for the chance to write and record music together, film a music video and go on tour after the finale airs. In the finals, Trevor, 29, and Jamie, 21, sang an original song as well as Dan + Shay’s “Speechless.” Chris, 30, and Bri, 28, sang Ed Sheeran’s “Give Me Love” and Adele’s rendition of “To Make You Feel My Love.”

ABC/Maarten de Boer (2)

Ultimately, Chris and Bri took the prize after exchanging their first “I love yous” on camera. Per Reality Steve, host Chris Harrison revealed to the audience that they were the first couple to take that leap. Only time will tell if their love will last, but their cast bios show they’re both looking for something serious. Chris, a soul musician from Los Angeles, California, is a wedding singer who hopes to one day tie the knot with a bride of his own. Bri, a pop singer from Provo, Utah, has already been engaged once and is looking for the real deal. We don’t know about you, but we’re already shipping these two. We can’t wait to see their love story play out on screen.