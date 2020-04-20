Heartthrob alert! Ryan Neal is stealing fans’ hearts on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. Right out of the gate, he fell into a love triangle with Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes. Although time will tell what unfolds, viewers can’t help but fall head over heels for the Michigan native. Who is Ryan and what was his life like before finding reality TV fame?

The 28-year-old singer, songwriter and producer works at an ophthalmologist’s office by day and hits the Detroit music scene by night. That’s not to say that he hasn’t found success already. The Bachelor Nation stud was included in the lineup for the 2019 Electric Forest music festival and released an EP called Up My Sleeve. His music hits all the ~notes~ of jazz, funk, pop and R&B. He even has a studio in his home where he creates his original music.

He confessed in his intro for the reality dating show that he is extremely excited about the prospect of falling in love with another artist.“Dating a musician is going to be cool because they understand the lifestyle that goes with it,” he explained. “I’ve never dated a musician before. So, getting to know someone new, someone exciting, someone a little more outgoing and amped up is going to be a new change. I’m looking forward to it.”

Prior to the show, Ryan broke things off with his girlfriend of two years, according to his ABC bio. “Ryan has been unlucky in romance and has struggled to find someone who respects his musical aspirations,” his bio reads.

ABC/John Fleenor

Whether he finds love with Jamie or not, she and the Midwest hunk made beautiful music together. They had an incredible one-on-one date during the first week where they sang John Mayer’s “Gravity” at the iconic Capitol Records in Los Angeles. “Surreal is an understatement for how I felt this afternoon,” Ryan wrote on Instagram about his date with Jamie, 21. “Oh, and we sang on Frank Sinatra’s microphone! Needless to say, this was one of the coolest days of my life and I’m in awe to this day.” Although Jamie ended up choosing Trevor during the elimination ceremony, fellow contestant Rudi opted to save Ryan.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for him!