Tiffany Haddish and Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn) had a very low-key relationship for nearly two years, but the two have reportedly split.

Are Tiffany Haddish and Common Still Together?

It appears the comedian, 41, and rapper, 49, have reportedly broken up, a source told People on November 29. The source said Tiffany and Common were “too busy” to have a “serious relationship.”

Reps for Common and Haddish did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.

The former couple still follow each other on Instagram and have not publicly spoken about being single. However, the Girls Trip actress hinted that she hoped to find a special “somebody” while sharing a hilarious clip from TikTok’s Kissing Challenge.



“I want this type of action in my life. Bring in the acrobats … Somebody better start stretching!” Tiffany captioned a clip that showed two people somersaulting while locking lips on November 28. “I saw this on @jaleelwhite story, and I couldn’t stop laughing. But that is the kinda action we should all have.”

When Did Tiffany Haddish and Common Start Dating?

The Hollywood pair met while playing love interests in the 2019 movie The Kitchen. Romance rumors began buzzing about the duo in April 2020 after they teamed up for Bumble’s virtual dating campaign.

The Night School actress all but confirmed their relationship one month later as she explained why she spent more time at the “Blue Sky” artist’s home instead of her own amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“His house [is] bigger than my house, so that’s nice. We spend way more time [at his place],” Tiffany said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “I live in South Central L.A. He came over to my house, like, maybe once or twice, and then, I’ve been at his. He lives in the Hills, you know. It’s nice!”

That being said, the Nobody’s Fool actress clarified on the “SmartLess” podcast in September that she and the Chicago native didn’t “live in the same house.”

Are Tiffany Haddish and Common Engaged?

Tiffany and Common never took the plunge in their relationship. That being said, the Last O.G. actress noted on the “SmartLess” podcast that she didn’t have interest in a ring if Common popped the question.

“If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don’t want a ring, I want an apartment building,” Tiffany said, adding that the “When We Move” artist was “aware” of her “crazy” request.

She continued, “You know they present you with a ring, I want him to present me with the deed to a duplex or a 36-plex. Present me with an apartment building.”

The “Let It Lie” rapper previously gushed about their romance during an appearance on People’s “Every Day” podcast.

“I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want,” Common explained. “I’ve evolved and gotten to that place.”