Dua Lipa looked stunning in an orange bikini as she celebrated her 29th birthday in a series of photos and videos she shared with fans on Thursday, August 22.

“29!!!! And life just keeps getting better. Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx,” Dua, 29, wrote in the caption of the post, along with heart, birthday cake and balloon emojis.

The “Levitating” singer jazzed up her orange bikini with a sheer mesh gold tank top. Dua added a chunky gold link necklace and was seen in a tropical setting surrounded by palm trees. She sat on a wood table while holding a bouquet of pink and red balloons.

In addition to posing for photos in her swimsuit, Dua included a boomerang video joyfully playing with her birthday balloons.

The “Houdini” singer got well wishes from her famous friends. DJ and music producer Diplo commented, “Happy Birthday princess,” while celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton added, “Happy Birthday babe.”

Dua’s mom, Anesa Lipa, left a series of heart and balloon emojis, as one fan cheered in the comments, “Happy Birthday Dua!!!!!! Hope you have the best day with your loved ones, I love you so much.”

Speaking of loved ones, Dua is coming off a summer where she made boyfriend Callum Turner Instagram official. She shared a photo of the couple smiling at each other and laying on the grass at the Glastonbury Music Festival on July 2, and another of the two walking with their arms around each other, much to the delight of fans.

The London native included the snapshots in a carousel of photos from the festival, where she performed. “Dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the Glasto ritual,” she wrote in the caption, but it was the photos with the British actor, 34, that caught everyone’s attention.

“YOU AND CALLUM ARE SO CUTEEEE,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Callum and Dua such a power couple.” Several followers praised the way she “hard launched” their romance.

Courtesy of Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua shared more photos with The Boys in the Boat star as they partied during the Sunny Hill Music Festival in Pristina, Kosovo later that month. The “One Kiss” singer performed at the festival and enjoyed being a member of the audience as well. Callum put his arms around Dua’s waist as she looked on adoringly in a snapshot she shared on July 30. The next night at the festival, The Last Letter From Your Lover actor held his girlfriend in his arms as she rocked a backless halter top.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in January, when the songstress was spotted making out with the actor at the afterparty for his Masters of the Air premiere in Los Angeles. Dua and Callum were then seen together a few days later.

The pair seemingly confirmed their relationship when they attended the BAFTA afterparty as a couple on February 18. Callum, who donned a classic suit and tie, held hands with Dua, who rocked a black floral laced gown at the London event. However, it would be five more months before she made their romance Instagram official.