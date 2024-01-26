On January 14, Dua Lipa and The Boys in the Boat’s Callum Turner looked very much the cozy couple on a dinner date with friends, just days after they shared a sweet slow dance at a Hollywood party. Now a source exclusively tells Life & Style that the “Dance the Night” singer, 28, and the Masters of the Air actor, 33, are in a full-on relationship. “She’s calling him her boyfriend.”

The source adds that the fellow Brits were drawn together by their similar backgrounds: “Callum was raised by a single mom who struggled to get by, Dua’s parents moved to London from Kosovo and had to start from scratch. Now she’s this massive superstar and it’s a huge change that most people can’t relate to.” The source adds that Dua “loves how ambitious Callum is. Things are still new, but her friends are giving this relationship a huge thumbs-up.