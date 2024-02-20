Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Relationship Timeline

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Callum Turner haven’t been able to keep their hands off of each other ever since they sparked dating rumors in January, 2024. The “Houdini” singer locked lips with the actor at the afterparty for his Masters of the Air premiere in Los Angeles on January 10, and were spotted together days later.

The couple has yet to publicly confirm their relationship, however, they have privately attended big events together. Dua and Callum attended the BAFTA afterparty together and looked ravishingly adorable!

