It’s a “New Love”! In January 2024, Dua Lipa sparked dating rumors with British actor Callum Turner. Amid sightings of the pair, many fans have wanted to learn more about Dua’s potential new boyfriend.

Who Is Dua Lipa’s Rumored Boyfriend Callum Turner?

Callum, who was born and raised in London, started his career as a fashion model in 2010, having worked for brands like Burberry and Reebok and magazines like Vogue, Esquire, GQ and more. He then shifted to acting in 2011 and credited his mom with fostering his love of film.

Callum is most known for his roles in 2014’s Queen and Country, 2015’s Green Room, 2016’s Tramps and the mini series War & Peace. He also appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018 and its 2022 sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. He was nominated for Best Actor at the British Academy Television Awards for his role in the 2019 series The Capture.

Are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Dating?

Callum and Dua first sparked dating rumors on January 11, 2024, when TMZ shared a video of the two slow dancing ~the night away~ and seemingly sharing a kiss at the afterparty for his Masters of the Air premiere in Los Angeles.

A source told Page Six that the relationship was “new,” but Callum and Dua were already “mad about each other.”

Days later, on January 14, the rumored couple was spotted out to dinner with friends at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, California. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that Dua and Callum were “very close together.” The speculation continued when the pair had another PDA-filled date two days later. Paparazzi captured them hugging and kissing as they hung out in Hollywood.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Neither Dua nor Callum have confirmed their relationship. The actor appeared to evade discussing the possible romance in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on January 24. When asked if he would be attending the Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, he replied, “No, I’m not a musician.” The reporter said Callum had “been dancing the night away with a certain Grammy award winner,” to which he said, “I don’t know about that.”

Dua and Callum were seen together again on January 31, packing on PDA as they enjoyed coffee and a walk around Beverly Hills.

Who Else Has Dua Lipa Dated?

Before Callum, Dua was linked to French film director Romain Gavras in February 2023. They went public with their romance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival that May. Dua’s other past boyfriends and rumored flings include Isaac Carew, Paul Klein, Anwar Hadid and Jack Harlow.