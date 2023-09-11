Are Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras Still Together? Updates

Levitating lovers Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras gave off power couple energy ever since they took their relationship public at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. The Grammy winner and music video director may not publicly talk about their romance, but things between them are “getting pretty serious.”

When Did Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras Start Dating?

The pair sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving a party together in February 2023, before exiting the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show holding hands later that month.

Neither Dua nor Romain publicly commented on the speculation but showcased where their romance stood when they walked the Cannes red carpet together three months later. The good-looking pair donned matching all-black ensembles as the France native wore a black tux and white dress shirt and Dua rocked a sexy cutout floor-length gown.

The “Dance the Night Away” singer introduced her Instagram followers to her beau the following day, writing, “Last night in Cannes with my babe.

Are Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras Still Together?

The couple are still together and “both are very happy,” a source told Us Weekly on September 5. “Dua and Romain are a great match because they both push each other to do better. They are both very creative people and have lifted each other’s art up to a new level.”

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

According to the insider, the “No Church in the Wild” director and Dua are “constantly showing physical affection” and “always laughing” as they “try to spend every moment together that they can” between their busy schedules.

The “Don’t Start Now” artist celebrated her 28th birthday in August and hosted a stunning dinner and evening full of dancing with her close friends. She shared two carousel posts via Instagram of the celebration, including a picture with Romain.

In the photo, Dua sat on his lap at the finely decorated dining table where she literally had her cake and ate it too.

Who Did Dua Lipa Date Before Romain Gavras?

Prior to her current relationship with the filmmaker, Dua was romantically linked to comedian Trevor Noah after they were photographed kissing after a date in NYC in October 2022.

Her last high-profile relationship was with Anwar Hadid, before their split in December 2021.

Who Did Romain Gavras Date Before Dua Lipa?

Romain previously dated singer Rita Ora for six months from the end of 2020 into 2021.

“Rita and I are very close. She is an amazing person,” he told Mail Online the February of their breakup.