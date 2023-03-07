The rise to fame! Throughout her time in the spotlight, Dua Lipa has been accused of undergoing various plastic surgery procedures, but has the “Physical” songstress actually had any work done?

While she’s never spoken publicly about getting plastic surgery, the London-born musician did clap back at haters in 2019 for claiming she Photoshopped pictures of her younger self.

“To the people saying I Photoshop my baby pictures to make my lips look bigger are mad madddd!” she shared in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Can’t believe I have to defend myself. You guys are on crack.”

Dua rose to fame in 2015 after her first single, “New Love,” dropped. Since then, she’s been killing it with multiple chart-topping records.

“It was something that I felt like I knew I wanted to do from a very, very young age,” Dua told NPR in May 2022 about making music. “It was, I don’t know, maybe in some ways, like, my calling, or I just felt like that was the thing that was meant for me.”

Now, it can be said that she’s definitely succeeded in the music industry. But the English singer has been open about the pressures of fame. When she first started out in the entertainment world, Dua recalled feeling “happy” she was living her dream, but also dealt with tons of backlash from haters.

“I was doing everything that I wanted to. But then there was people who made me feel like maybe I wasn’t good enough, or I didn’t deserve to be there, or I wasn’t cut out to be a musician. … I realized that what anyone says doesn’t actually matter. And that was actually, it was something that I learned during the period of writing ‘Future Nostalgia.’ I was able to shut people out,” she explained. “Now, if anybody says anything, I really — it doesn’t even bother me. Nothing even cuts through because I realize that if you’re passionate about something and you’re good at your job and you write from the heart and you make things that make you feel good, no one can take that away from you.”

With multiple successful albums under her belt, she’s definitely a star! Scroll through the gallery to see Dua’s transformation in photos.