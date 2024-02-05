Dua Lipa and Her Dad at 2024 Grammys Red Carpet: Photos

Family First! Dua Lipa Walks the Red Carpet With Her Dad at the 2024 Grammys! Photos

Dua Lipa put family first and walked the red carpet with her dad, Dukagjin Lipa, at the 2024 Grammys, one month after she reportedly made things official with ​boyfriend Callum Turner.

The London-born pop star is up for two awards tonight for Song of the Year and Best Song for Visual Media for “Dance the Night Away.”

Dua, 28, and Callum, 33, first sparked dating rumors on January 14 when they were spotted looking well-acquainted at a group dinner with friends. Later that month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Dua and Callum were in a committed relationship, and “she’s calling him her boyfriend.”

However, they did not make their red carpet debut at the awards show on Sunday, February 4.

Keep scrolling to see Dua and her dad’s red carpet photos at the 66th Grammys.