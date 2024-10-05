DWTS' Ezra Sosa Honors Anna Delvey's Exit With New Tattoo

New ink! Dancing With the Stars pro Ezra Sosa found the perfect way to commemorate his time with his partner, Anna Delvey, on season 33.

Ezra, 23, shared a TikTok video showing off his new tattoo on Saturday, October 5. In the clip, Ezra was standing in what looked like a tattoo parlor as an unknown person revealed the new ink on his shoulder which read, “nothing” in a dainty script with the number 33 below it. A voiceover of Anna, 33, could be heard from the night she was given the boot from the dancing competition.

Ezra seems to be having fun with the con artist’s exit reply that shocked viewers. He could be seen looking over his shoulder and grinning as he displayed the tat.

Anna shocked Dancing With the Stars fans with her dismissive reply about her experience on the show when she was eliminated on September 24. When host Julianne Hough asked the former felon what she would take away from her time on DWTS, Anna replied, “Nothing.”

Her response drew a considerable amount of backlash from fans, and even some fellow Dancing With the Stars pros like Maks Chmerkovskiy. While host Alfonso Ribeiro was empathetic towards Anna, and Julianne, 36, called the moment “iconic,” former judge Carrie Ann Inaba was less than impressed with Anna’s behavior.

“That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show – from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team,” Carrie Ann, 56, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame. A little gratitude could have changed the narrative.”

However, Anna has only doubled down on her feelings since being eliminated.

Disney/Eric McCandless

“That was the truth,” Anna told Tori Spelling during the September 28 episode of the “misSPELLING” podcast. “It is what it is and it’s fine. And I never had high expectations on the show for myself. It just seems like … it seems like it’s been mostly a negative experience, at least for me, than it was a positive one.”

Anna continued, “[They] told me what I’m supposed to do. I tried to do it. And then I was still rejected. And I’m taking away nothing. This is what I’m taking away from it – because [their] advice was worthless. The advice [they gave] did not pay off for me, even though I tried to follow it. And this is how I felt. I know people were trying to interpret my answer in different ways, but no, not really. I really did not take away much from this experience.”

The infamous “fake heiress” went on to say that she felt like her elimination over other stars she felt were weaker dancers like Eric Roberts was “a little bit unbelievable.”

“I felt like, well, they’re building me up,” Anna explained. “It’s like, oh, well, ‘Only if you smile more, only if you do, like, x, y, z, it’s going to be so much better for you.’ And I felt like they put so much effort into trying to get me on the show [and], like, make me feel comfortable just to … eliminate me this early.”