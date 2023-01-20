Finding love? Dylan O’Brien has sparked romance rumors with a few major stars, but the Teen Wolf alum likes to keep his love life out of the public eye. Over the years, he’s been linked to Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter, among others. But what really went down between them? Keep reading for girlfriend details and dating life updates.

Is Dylan O’Brien Single?

It’s unclear where the American Assassin star’s love life stands now.

Is Dylan O’Brien Dating Rachael Lange?

However, he sparked romance rumors with model Rachael Lange after they were spotted holding hands during Paris Fashion Week in January 2023.

A video uploaded by Gala Magazine via Instagram Stories showed the pair with interlocked fingers as they arrived at the AMI fashion show with big smiles on their faces.

Neither Dylan nor Rachael has spoken publicly about their relationship status.

Did Dylan O’Brien Date Selena Gomez?

Before he was romantically linked to Rachael, some fans were convinced that Dylan was dating the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. Rumors started swirling in December 2022 after Instagram gossip account Deux Moi shared a photo of the two on a date in Brooklyn at the time.

Years prior to their apparent date, Dylan even gushed over the “Good For You” songstress, calling her his celebrity crush. “I love Selena Gomez more than a lot of things,” the Not Okay star admitted in an interview from his Teen Wolf days.

Did Dylan O’Brien Date Sabrina Carpenter?

Yes, another Disney star! Dylan was rumored to be dating the Girl Meets World alum in September 2022, after multiple fans saw them out and about together in New York City. However, it’s unclear if anything romantic really went down between them.

Did Dylan O’Brien and Britt Robertson Split?

After starring in the 2012 movie The First Time, Dylan started dating Britt Robertson. They were together for six years until J-14 confirmed in December 2018 that they had split.

Dylan O’Brien’s Quotes About His Dating Life

The actor stays pretty quiet when it comes to romance rumors. However, he has spoken publicly about the importance of keeping friendships in Hollywood.

“I had friends that were so dear to me that I had felt that I had neglected for years,” the Maze Runner star shared on the “Big Ticket” podcast in October 2020, referring to an accident he suffered on the film’s set. “All of a sudden, it was very important to me to nurture those relationships and not lose them. I think that it absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important.”