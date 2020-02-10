Boyfriend of the year! Dylan Sprouse made sure girlfriend Barbara Palvin didn’t trip during the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on February 9, Life & Style exclusively learns. The couple walked “hand in hand” as the former Disney kid, 27, “helped her hold her dress so she could walk” while they were exiting the event, an eyewitness says. The 26-year-old model stunned in a curve-hugging Versace gown that included a long train, so it’s safe to assume she appreciated the help from her loving beau.

Barbara was hanging with the Riverdale crew for the evening. The eyewitness saw the couple leave Sunset Tower with Dylan’s twin brother, Cole Sprouse, and KJ Apa. It was definitely a night to remember. The All-Wise Meadery founder and Victoria’s Secret angel stole the show with their red carpet PDA. Dylan also rocked Versace for the big night, and his unique suit was adorned with glittering crowns. He completed the look with gold-toe boots.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The gorgeous pair started quietly dating in June 2018 and absolutely light up when they’re together. “I love him for him and he loves me for me,” Barbara gushed exclusively to Life & Style in April 2019. “I think that’s what makes it so good. I don’t know, that’s why I believe that his support is real and it’s really for me.”

While the two look amazing arm-in-arm, Barbara’s beauty is next level. She has a knack of looking like herself even when she’s in full glam. “I wish people wouldn’t layer their make-up so much,” the model confessed about her motto of less is more during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK in December 2019. “Recently when you see all these make-up tutorials, it looks so thick! I like natural. You can still highlight the parts that you love about your face with very minimal make-up.”

To prepare for a big event like an Oscars afterparty, she hits the gym hard. “Today I didn’t work out because I’m exhausted, but when I’m getting ready for an event I would work out five or six times a week, but if I’m not getting ready three times is enough. I think it’s more about the food,” she explained. Whatever she’s doing, it’s working.