What’s her secret? Elizabeth Hurley has an absolutely killer bikini body and posts tons of bathing suit photos to prove it.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active,” the Royals actress told The Cut in October 2017. “On the weekends, I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly, it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me.”

In 2005, the actress took her love of bathing suits and turned it into a business by launching Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong,” Elizabeth shared on the brand’s website. “I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age.”

She’s since achieved her goal, and even makes herself feel good with the products she sells. However, taking selfies in her bikinis aren’t the only way the British babe makes herself feel confident.

“Get fresh air!” she told HollywoodLife in May 2022, when sharing tips for a healthy lifestyle. “I think fresh air is one of the most important things you can do at any age.”

When it comes to a beauty standpoint, Elizabeth tool fans to “moisturize a lot.” The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star added, “Moisturizer, eye creams, hand creams, body cream. Our skin gets drier as we get older, and it’s very important to stay hydrated on the outside.”

Elizabeth also revealed that she’s not a big alcohol drinker. “I’ve virtually given it up completely,” the actress admitted, noting it’s “a lot of water” for her.

Scroll through the gallery to see Elizabeth’s best bathing suit moments over the years.