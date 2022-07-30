Emily Osment was once known for her comedic role as Lilly Truscott on the Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana. However, she landed multiple adult roles throughout her career, such as in Young & Hungry and Young Sheldon. During her time off from her hectic schedule, the Los Angeles native enjoys hanging by the pool or the beach, wearing a stunning bikini or swimsuit.

“Contrary to the illusion, I am 100% wearing a bathing suit, six layers of anxiety and one thin layer of relaxation from very far away,” she captioned an Instagram post in April 2020, which featured her floating in a pool, wearing a hat.

Emily has also flaunted her rock-hard abs on social media, showing off how much she works out to stay in shape.

“Nothing like getting in shape to see absolutely no one ever again,” the Almost Family alum captioned an Instagram post in May 2020, in which she wore a red and white checkered bikini top, a pair of white shorts, sunglasses and a sun hat for the stunning selfie.

Although her Disney Channel character, Lilly, was known as a bad singer, Emily is quite the contrary. The Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams star has released music in the past, such as her album, Fight or Flight, in 2010. She has also performed live in concert as well and recorded various soundtracks with the Disney Channel, including a cover of “Once Upon a Dream” and even a duet with her former costar Mitchell Musso, “If I Didn’t Have You.”

Emily once opened up about the inspiration behind some of her tracks in a previous interview with Disney Dreaming.

“The songs on the album are from four different people,” she revealed. “I wrote with four different people, and they all had to fit on the album together. I kind of just did my own thing. I listen to a lot of Alanis Morissette. I kind of got inspired from her and her song ‘Jagged Little Pill.’ There’s a lot of edge to (the album). I love hearing the guitars and the drums in the songs.”

After she graduated from her childhood star days, Emily made a name for herself in a few dramatic film projects, such as ABC Family’s (now Freeform) Cyberbully. Nevertheless, she’s also stayed true to her comedy roots by landing several guest starring roles on hit series such as Two and a Half Men and Family Guy.

Since she’s such a busy bee, it’s no wonder why Emily sometimes loves to embrace the hot weather and go for a swim.

