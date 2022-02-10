Can you believe it’s been more than 25 years since Eminem released his first album, Infinite? Since then, the St. Joseph, Missouri native, who grew up just outside of Detroit, Michigan, has become one of the biggest names in the music industry today — and his staggering net worth proves it! As of 2022, Eminem is worth an estimated $230 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how the “Rap God” artist makes his money, keep reading!

Eminem has 11 studio albums under his belt:

Although 1996’s Infinite failed to see any commercial success, Eminem’s sophomore album, The Slim Shady LP, made him a star. In fact, The Slim Shady LP is ranked at No. 275 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

His discography also includes 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP, 2002’s The Eminem Show, 2004’s Encore, 2009’s Relapse: Refill, 2010’s Recovery, 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP2, 2017’s Revival, 2018’s Kamikaze, 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By and 2020’s Music To Be Murdered – Side B.

In addition to his own music, Eminem (real name: Marshall Bruce Mathers) has collaborated with major artists like Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Drake, Dr. Dre and more.

As for accolades, Eminem has been nominated for a whopping 44 Grammy Awards with 15 wins.

Fun fact: In 2000, the record producer released a song called “Stan” about a fictional fan who was troubled and ultimately obsessed with Eminem. Nowadays, the term “Stan” is defined (yes, by the dictionary) as “an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.” While that doesn’t contribute to Eminem’s net worth, it certainly speaks to his impact on pop culture.

Eli Reed/Imagine/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Eminem is an actor:

Technically, the father of three has only really acted in one film … but it was a memorable role! Eminem starred as Jimmy ‘B-Rabbit’ Smith in 2002’s 8 Mile alongside Mehki Phifer, Kim Basinger, Eugene Byrd, the late Brittany Murphy and more.

The movie, directed by Curtis Hanson and written by Scott Silver, contains biographical elements of Eminem’s life growing up in Detroit and becoming a rapper.

That year, “Lose Yourself” from the 8 Mile soundtrack won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Solo Performance.