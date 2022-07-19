‘Entourage’ Alum Emmanuelle Chriqui Still Has It! See the Actress’ Hottest Bikini Photos

Someone call E, because Sloan is still killing it! Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui loves to show off her bikini body in an Instagram bathing suit snap and — even all these years later — fans of the HBO show are still here for it.

The actress made headlines in July 2022 after showing off her toned tummy during a trip to Greece. “Wow Mykonos!!” Emmanuelle captioned a social media post at the time. “A place full of surprises … streets that feel like secrets … magical hideaways waiting to be discovered.”

The Superman & Lois star looked happier than ever while matching the clear blue waters in a blue bikini.

“Tho [sic] it’s known as party central …. it’s also super vibey and hippy chic,” the CW star said of Mykonos. “We ate at some of the most incredible restaurants, swam in the bluest water and shopped in the coolest of boutiques.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the Canada native is most recognized for her role as Sloan McQuewick on Entourage, the love interest of Kevin Connolly‘s Eric Murphy. Before nabbing a recurring role on the eight-season HBO series, Emmanuelle’s character was only supposed to be a short-lived guest spot.

“Here’s what’s amazing about it. When I started this show, I had no idea that it would ever turn into this,” she recalled to Harper’s Bazaar in June 2015. “It was supposed to be a three-episode arc. So I’m flattered, and it was beyond my wildest dreams that I played this character that resonated so loudly with people.”

Not only did was Sloan the perfect love interest for Entourage‘s E, but she was also a female icon!

“Men really respect a woman who’s in their power and who isn’t afraid just to speak up. I feel that it’s something to practice,” Emmanuelle told Harper’s Bazaar, revealing what she learned from working with mainly men on the show’s set. “And these guys were such gentlemen, to each and to every woman who ever stepped on that set, but I’ve definitely seen that when you hold yourself with integrity, they respond real well.”

While she’s since moved on from the iconic role, Emmanuelle is still killing it on and off screen! Scroll through our gallery to see the actress’ best bikini moments.