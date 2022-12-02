Erin Andrews has earned quite a fortune from her sports broadcasting career, cohosting Dancing With the Stars and her entrepreneurial efforts. As a result, she’s worth bank! Keep reading for details on Erin’s massive net worth.

What Is Erin Andrews’ Net Worth?

As of 2022, the NFL on Fox sideline reporter has a whopping $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Erin Andrews Make Money?

The talented broadcaster works hard! She started with ESPN in 2004 covering everything from hockey to college football. Erin rose through the ranks to become one of the network’s stars. She left ESPN in 2012 to join Fox Sports, where she earns a reported $2 million per year as a sideline reporter during the NFL season.

Erin has also covered other sporting events for Fox, including the Major League Baseball World Series and Daytona 500, but in 2016 she re-signed with the network to report exclusively on the NFL. She’s well-loved by fans, as well as players, who have come to know Erin and her tough questions over the years.

While Erin’s Sundays are taken up from September through January, she scored a second lucrative broadcasting gig in 2014 when she was named cohost of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, which earned her a reported $2 million annual salary.

The University of Florida graduate competed on the show in 2010 alongside pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The pair made it to the finals and finished in an impressive third place.

Since Erin understood how much work went into being a celebrity contestant on the show, she was a natural fit as Tom Bergeron‘s cohost, especially with her strong on-camera presence and ad-lib capabilities when it came to live television.

After working a Sunday football game somewhere in the U.S., Erin would jet back to L.A. to work on DWTS on Mondays and Tuesdays. She and Tom were a beloved cohosting team from seasons 18 through 28, until executives decided to shake up the show and made Tyra Banks the sole host. Alfonso Ribeiro was later named her cohost during season 30.

What Businesses Does Erin Andrews Own?

She started the women’s clothing company “WEAR by Erin Andrews,” in 2019. The business first began making various wearable items featuring the names and logos of all 32 NFL teams but has since branched out to include NBA and NHL squads, as well as some collegiate schools. Her clothing line is carried by the NFLshop.com, Fanatics.com and other sports-clothing related websites, where Erin is frequently seen modeling her designs.