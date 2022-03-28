While some people know Claudia Sulewski because of her in with Billie Eilish‘s family, others have been watching her YouTube videos for years. The internet personality is dating the “Bad Guy” songstress’ older brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, but she racked up quite a following online before walking red carpets with the music superstars.

“I stumbled upon the creator space on YouTube back in 2009 when I was 13,” the Illinois native told Variety in September 2021. “No one had turned it into a career move; it certainly felt like this dorky hobby that I kept a secret for a long time.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Claudia.

She’s a Budding Actress

Amid her days as a YouTube star, Claudia has focused on her acting career. She appeared in the 2022 film I Love My Dad, which came years after her first series, The Commute, in 2015.

“I think because I’ve been doing YouTube for so long, I forget how much creative control I have in every aspect of it,” the influencer also told Variety. “I think that was the thing that intrigued me so much about acting — you have to kind of let go and trust the process and trust the team around you.”

She Is So in Love With Finneas

Claudia and Finneas started dating in 2018 and they’ve celebrated some major milestones together. The pair has since bought a house and rescued a dog named Peaches. “We’re just trying to keep up with the relationship and give it tender love and care,” she told W Magazine in November 2021.

The duo celebrated their three-year anniversary in September 2021. “3 years with my best friend,” Claudia shared via Instagram at the time. “God, am I obsessed with you. Mad for you. I love you eternally.”

Her Relationship With Billie

The “Happier Than Ever” songstress has made the rare cameo on Claudia’s social media accounts or in her YouTube videos. “ILOVEYOUSOMUCH !!! Happy birthday Billie the world wouldn’t be the same without you,” the influencer captioned a birthday tribute to her boyfriend’s sister in December 2021.

Throughout her time with Finneas, fans have questioned why Claudia doesn’t feature Billie in more of her internet content.

“I get a lot of comments from you guys asking why I don’t put Billie in my videos,” she told fans in a YouTube video from October 2020. “Billie is very famous — obviously — to the point where if there’s anything about her or a split second of her in one of my videos, it gets reposted and recorded. Just, kind of, shared everywhere. And, I don’t want or need that kind of attention on here because I don’t want people to think that’s what they’re going to get when the come here.”

She continued, “It is 100 percent a conscious decision and choice that I make. … Not everything that happens is recorded or put online.”