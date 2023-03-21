British actress Florence Pugh may be a total star, but her family is also in the limelight. The Black Widow actress’ grandma, whom she lovingly calls Granzo Pat, is stealing the show every time she walks a red carpet.

“Granny Pat, I’m in love with,” Jimmy Fallon told Florence during a March 2023 interview from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Don’t Worry Darling actress replied, “Everyone is! Everyone treats her like a princess and she’s like, ‘I’m here!’ … She’s now so famous that people are gifting her things.”

While Florence’s grandma is totally making a name for herself, she’s not the only member of the family who’s a Hollywood star! Keep reading for details on the A Good Person actress’ family.

Florence Pugh’s Grandma

Florence has taken Granzo Pat to so many premieres, that she’s a celebrity now!

“At Venice [Film Festival] she kept on going up to Chris Pine and going, ‘I’m more famous than you,'” the Midsommar star recalled during her late night talk show appearance.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fans first became obsessed with Granzo Pat following the Venice Film Festival when Florence wrote a sweet “appreciation post” to her grandmother via Instagram.

“A few months ago my Granzo Pat said she hadn’t bothered renewing her passport because she didn’t think she’d be doing too much traveling the older she gets. She is such an adventurer that it saddened us all that she was thinking that way,” the British star captioned her October 2022 Instagram post. “After some thought, she started the process. At the end of my walk down that carpet, I saw my Granny taking pictures on her phone. I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture, her eyes lit up whilst also saying, ‘Oh, they don’t want to see me.’ I assured her they did. Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet.”

Florence went on to praise her grandma’s “beauty and grace,” calling her a “remarkable” woman. She’s slayed tons of red carpets since then.

Florence Pugh’s Parents

Her mother, Deborah Mackin, is a dancer and dance instructor, while her father, Clinton Pugh, is a 3D designer and restaurant owner.

Florence Pugh’s Siblings

The actress has three siblings, two sisters and a brother, whom are also in the entertainment industry. Her older sister, Arabella Gibbins, is an actress and voice coach. Florence’s younger sister, Rafaela Pugh, is also an actress and their brother, Toby Sebastian, is a well-known musician.