The Venice Film Festival had no shortage of the hottest fashions, as some celebrities rolled up to the 2022 event wearing some pretty revealing outfits. From plunging V-necks, to mini dresses and to completely see-through gowns, many stars confidently walked the red carpet baring the new trend.

Mariacarla Boscono stunned in one of the most scandalous ensembles at the premiere of the film White Noise on Wednesday, August 31. The Italian model graced the floor in a black sheer tulle gown, which revealed her nipples and part of her butt. Mariacarla completed the full look with cat-winged eyeliner, creating an edgier appearance.

The model certainly wasn’t the only woman to bring the va-va-voom to the high-profile occasion. Italian actress Greta Ferro also slayed in a black see-through outfit, but this one featured long, form-fitting sleeves, a short velvet tutu skirt and two embroidered patches that covered her nipples.

It seems that black was the color of choice for most attendees, as Oscar winner Julianne Moore also arrived wearing a black plunging V-neck strapless gown. Nevertheless, a few others brought their own color and style to the event as well.

When it comes to the sheer fashion trend, many famous names have taken Hollywood by storm to embrace the iconic and daring look. Actress Florence Pugh was one of the few starlets to proudly wear a totally revealing gown over the summer — in Italy, no less — and blast critics for shaming her for the style choice. Florence, 26, is expected to attend the Venice Film Festival to promote her film Don’t Worry Darling at its Monday, September 5, world premiere.

In early July, the Hawkeye star donned a beautiful pink tulle sleeveless gown at Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture week in Rome, which she was apparently slammed for since she took to Instagram shortly afterward to clap back at the “vulgar” comments she received.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” Florence wrote in her lengthy caption on July 10. “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.”

She continued, “What’s more concerning is … Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body [sic].”

The Black Widow actress closed her statement by explaining the reason behind her choice to wear the gown.

“I wore that dress because I know,” Florence added. “If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples.”

Scroll through the gallery to see all the most revealing outfits from the 2022 Venice Film Festival!