Florence Pugh Stuns in Black Bikini After Slamming Body-shamers

Florence Pugh was spotted living her best life after slamming body-shamers in a recent interview.

The Midsommar star, 28, looked beautiful and happy while wearing a black bikini as she enjoyed time with friends at the Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort in Turkey.

“Glorious. Sunshine. Food. Juice. Sea. Food again. Quality time with my quality bunch. Love. More food. Ultimate peak laughter. Breakfast leftovers at the beach because I can’t leave leftovers,” Florence wrote alongside the carousel of pictures posted on Thursday, September 19. “Listening to @yasminhasss, @louisiii and @jtfirstman new unreleased music as the sun goes down… The most unbelievably delicious week. I’m still full.”

The Don’t Worry Darling actress’ post came on the heels of her interview with British Vogue where she opened up about some of the criticism she receives online about her weight and her body.

“It’s so hard. [The internet’s] a very mean place,” Florence said in the October issue of the publication. “It’s really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight. It never feels good. The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn’t the real me. I don’t think it’s confidence in hoping people like me. I think it’s just, like, I don’t want to be anyone else.”

The Oxford native also touched on how she looks at photo shoots as she’s matured.

“I’m not a model. It’s portraying a completely different version of myself that I don’t necessarily believe in. You have to believe that you deserve to be in those pages being beautiful,” Florence explained. “But now I know what I want to show. I know who I want to show. I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There’s no insecurities about what I am anymore.”

Florence Pugh/Instagram

The Oppenheimer star has faced body-shamers in the past head on and has had no problem calling people out for their views of her body. When she wore a sheer pink Valentino dress in 2022, social media lit up with negativity about her decision to wear a dress that showed her bare breasts. Several critics pointed out the size of her breasts, calling them small, but Florence brushed off the hate. Later that same year, Florence discussed her reasoning behind the dress and why she let the rude comments roll off her back.

“I was comfortable with my small breasts,” the Black Widow actress said in the September 2022 issue of Harper’s Bazaar.“And showing them like that—it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable. … It was just alarming, how perturbed they were. They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never wank over me. Well, don’t.”

In a separate interview the following year, Florence recalled the moment again when she sat down with her friend Jodie Turner-Smith during the ELLE Style Awards cover shoot.

“When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up,” Florence explained. “It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy. Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time. I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, ‘I don’t give a s–t.’”