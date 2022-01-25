It’s the “end of an era” for Million Dollar Listing. The franchise’s OG star real estate broker Fredrik Eklund has announced he’s leaving the Bravo real estate series’ flagship New York show and its Los Angeles spinoff ahead of MDL New York‘s season 10. He shared the news with the world via a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, January 24.

“After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter of my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing. It’s an end of an era and a new start for me,” Fredrik, 44, began.

“I let Andy [Cohen], the Producers and the Executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together,” he continued. Fredrik appeared on MDL New York since the show’s inception and went on to star in its spinoff, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles beginning in 2019.

“All of my most memorable milestones from the last decade I shared with all of you: meeting Derek [Kaplan], our wedding, the miscarriages, the birth of our twins, and all the beautiful properties. I will always cherish that shared experience,” he continued on a more personal note.

Fredrik and Derek tied the knot on February 9, 2013, in the Florida Keys. The couple wanted to start a family, but their surrogate miscarried their twins in 2015. The pair tried again, and through surrogacy, became parents to twins in November 2017, welcoming daughter Milla and son Fredrik Jr., known as “Freddy.”

“Now it’s time for my next chapter. There’s more to do. New projects and experiences, my kids are growing, and my business is pulling me in all sorts of exciting directions Thank you to Bravo, my cast mates from both coasts and the incredible crew. We made history together,” Fredrik added.

He was showered with love in the comments. Former boss Andy Cohen wrote, “Oh Mousey! What a ride!” while Netflix’s Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim, president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, gushed, “What a run!!” and added the hashtag, “legend.” His costar, employee and former girlfriend, Chrishell Stause, commented, “Can’t wait to see what’s next for you!”

Fredrik will be missed by viewers as well, with one writing, “The show won’t be the same without you, you are my favorite. Can’t wait to see what you get up to next. Best of luck!”