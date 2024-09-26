Line up, fellas! After Kelly Clarkson recently revealed she finds dating “awkward” — four years after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock — her good pals Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are determined to find her a match.

“They know a lot of eligible men in the music world, both in Nashville and New York, where Kelly shoots her talk show and spends a lot of her time,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.. “They hate to think of Kelly spending the prime of her life alone.”

Kelly, 42, “insists she’s fine and that she has her friends and her kids,” says the source, “but no one really believes that.”

Garth, 62, and Trisha, 60, who’ve been married for nearly two decades, “aren’t being pushy about it. They’re letting Kelly know the offer is there. They want her to be as happy as they are!”