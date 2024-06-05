The forecast for the week of June 9 through June 15.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

After running in place, it feels good to move forward again. You’re ready to pursue your biggest passions — just don’t gloss over the finer details.

Leo: July 23 – ​August 22

Don’t leave room for any negative thoughts to slide in. Your world is full of exciting potential and while there are some things you can’t control, make sure you focus on those situations you can.

Virgo: ​August 23 – September 22

Whether you’re looking for romance, fun with friends or the chance to be creative, you’ll want to get going. Plant the seeds now, Virgo!

Libra: ​September 23 – ​October 22

If you’re eager to boost your career or are on the lookout for a new job, connecting with the right people should get things moving. Romance matters also receive a nudge, Libra, encouraging you to take the lead in love.

Scorpio: ​October 23 – ​November 21

Ready to learn and grow, Scorpio? If you’re willing to utilize your go-getting energy, you could soar beyond your usual limits.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You might wish that someone else could do the hard work this week while you enjoy some pampering. But if you don’t make the effort yourself, you won’t get to reap the rewards.

Capricorn: December 22 – ​January 19

There’s no doubt that you are the star of the show this week. And with the social scene sparkling, you’ll want to get out and enjoy yourself.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You can be a high achiever when you want to be, Aquarius. With so much to do, though, you ought to pace yourself this week.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Getting the boring stuff out of the way leaves you free to enjoy the company of your friends. You should also get the chance to spend quality time with someone you love.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This week, you’ll want to let go of anyone or anything that’s been holding you back. You’re a hot commodity now, Aries, so you don’t have patience for time wasters.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The dynamic energy coming your way makes it hard to sit still for long. Not sure where to channel it all? Your positive, constructive ideas will help to point you in the right direction, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

If you’ve held a precious dream close to your heart, you’ll want to get out in the real world and make it happen. Creativity is the key, but you also need to be practical.