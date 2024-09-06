Your horoscope forecast for the week of September 8 through September 14.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Affairs of the heart should prove promising this week. Attached or not, if you feel the love, let it show and allow yourself to spend time with people who appreciate the real you, Virgo.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

It’s time to roll up your sleeves, Libra! While you may be tempted to dodge the hard work needed this week, the effort you put in now will smooth the path ahead.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Have you been feeling lost these past few months? Start making time for fun activities with family and friends or creative pursuits that bring you a sense of fulfillment.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Your determination to make important improvements to your life springs to the surface as your unique talents come into play. You’re in a go-getting mood, so you’ll want to aim high!

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Your ability to communicate is particularly strong now, so if you have something important to say, speak up. It’s a great time to learn a new skill or start a big project!

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Money and home are both on your radar this week. You may decide to apply for a new job or find different ways to attract more cash.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

Change is in the air, Pisces! This week, your confidence gets a boost, providing you with the motivation you need to go after what you want. As your horizons expand, so does the pressure — but you’ll be able to take it in stride.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

There is no doubt that good things are coming your way, Aries. Romance — whether fresh or long-lasting — could take on a fairy-tale quality.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Spending time with family and friends will be especially rewarding right now. Amp up the experience by getting away and sharing some special moments together.

GEMINI: May21 – June 21

Your friendly, upbeat image acts like a magnet, pulling potential friends and lovers to you. Think carefully before leaping into a new and challenging situation, though.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

It’s all about widening your horizons and stretching your mind at the moment. Whatever dreams you hold in your heart, think about how to make them a reality.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

With your instincts firing on all cylinders, you’ll want to listen to your hunches this week. Let your intuition point you in the right direction.