Gigi Hadid Stuns in Sheer White Outfit on Her 27th Birthday: Photos From Inside Her A-List Party

A star-studded affair! Gigi Hadid rang in her 27th birthday in style – with a New York City nightclub party for her and her A-list friends.

The model looked angelic in an all-white, sheer lace ensemble as she arrived at Zero Bond with sister Bella Hadid in tow. The birthday girl’s lingerie-inspired outfit included a midriff-baring lace corset with matching sheer lace bell bottoms and a floor-length lace coat with shoulder pads. Her bleached blonde hair was parted down the middle and slicked back into a tight ponytail.

The 27-year-old accessorized her look by layering gold and pearl necklaces, wearing a simple gold chain around her waist and carrying a sparkly pink clutch.

One person who was notably missing from the celebration was Gigi’s ex, Zayn Malik. The pair – who share 19-month-old daughter Khai – split in October 2021 after an alleged altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

“As you know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up,” the One Direction alum shared via Twitter at the time, addressing the allegations against him. “In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

As In Touch previously reported, the former couple has been working on their coparenting relationship since their abrupt breakup.

“Zayn and Gigi are rebuilding their relationship to be healthy coparents to Khai. They’ve been spending time together away from prying eyes. They’ll go for walks or have lunch in Pennsylvania. Just simple things, really,” an insider explained in January 2022.

“After Yolanda and Zayn’s altercation and after taking some time apart and having space, she’s reevaluating the situation,” the source added of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum.

Despite Zayn’s absence from the festivities, Gigi appeared to be in good spirits as she was all smiles arriving to her party with Bella, 25. Her mom, Yolanda, 58, was not far behind as she was spotted hand-in-hand with boyfriend Joseph Jingoli. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, and brother Anwar Hadid also showed up to the NYC nightclub to join in the celebration.

In addition to Gigi’s immediate family, some of her closest friends got dolled up for a night on the town. Blake Lively stepped out in a hot pink minidress and red heels, while Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in a red midi dress with strategically placed cutouts.

Scroll down to see which other A-list stars stepped out for Gigi’s birthday party!