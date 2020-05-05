Shutterstock (2)

Fashion legends only! Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to show Blake Lively’s post some love with a little joke. First, Blake, 32, shared three photos of her previous looks from the Met Gala. “When the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016,” the former Gossip Girl actress wrote.

For three years in a row, Blake’s stunning ensembles coordinated perfectly with the entryway design. “How far in advance do you have to tell Anna what color to make the carpet?” Gigi, 25, inquired, referring to Vogue’s longtime Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

Of course, plenty of fans got a good laugh at the model’s funny inquiry. “LOL I wonder the same thing!” one user commented. “Good point, Gigi! Haha,” added another. “OMG! Can you imagine?” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “LOL Blake definitely gives Anna a call.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sadly, this year’s Met Gala, scheduled for Monday, May 4, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, we have no doubt that Blake and Gigi alike would have slayed the “About Time: Fashion and Duration” theme.

Per The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s official announcement on Instagram, the concept was derived from philosopher Henri Bergson and his thoughts on “time that flows, accumulates and is indivisible.”

As much as we adored last year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” the description of “About Time” sounds divine. “The show will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present and future,” the captioned continued. “The concept will also be examined through the writings of Virginia Woolf, who will serve as the ‘ghost narrator’ of the exhibition.”

As it stands, the Met Gala has yet to be rescheduled. Additionally, it’s unclear whether or not the theme will change. Either way, we can’t wait to see what style heavy hitters like Blake, Gigi and so many others will bring to the carpet when ~the time~ comes.

