‘Tis the season! Gigi Hadid shared rare photos of her newborn daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik, while showing off her cozy and festive home for the holidays. “A whole new kind of busy and tired, but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early,” the newly minted mom captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, November 22.

In two of the sweet snapshots, Gigi’s bundle of joy is resting comfortably on her chest in a furry white jacket and cheetah-print baby carrier. As for Gigi, the model, 25, wore a matching turquoise sweatpants set, gray cardigan and black beanie. Clearly, the mommy-daughter duo is all about style and comfort.

Gigi and Zayn, who welcomed their little girl in September, “picked a very special name” for their daughter, a source previously told Life & Style, “but aren’t in a rush to announce it.” With the A-list couple being in the spotlight “they’re holding onto as much privacy as they can,” the insider added.

Even so, the former One Direction singer, 27, did share a heartwarming birth announcement on September 23. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” Zayn gushed at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

What the “Pillowtalk” artist released on social media “was more than anyone expected, but he couldn’t help it,” the source noted. “He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion.”

Ultimately, the off-again, on-again couple, who began dating in November 2015, are loving being parents. “It’s better than they could’ve imagined,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Gigi Hadid with her daughter, as well as her Christmas decorations.