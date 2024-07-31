Gisele Bündchen celebrated her 44th bday with twin sis Patricia at an intimate gathering on July 21. “Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes,” the model shared on Instagram along with photos from the fête. “Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead.”

Indeed, Gisele has a lot to look forward to in the next year — including marrying her jiujitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

“Gisele and Joaquim are planning a low-key wedding at her Costa Rica estate,” an insider tells Life & Style of the Brazilian duo, who reportedly began dating in June 2023, eight months after Gisele and Tom Brady’s divorce was finalized. “She wants to do it far away from prying eyes.”

Of course, Gisele’s kids with Tom — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — will be there, as will her former stepson, Jack, 16, says the insider, who adds that Jack’s mom, Bridget Moynahan, 53, might even come.

“Gisele is flying family in from Brazil,” continues the insider. “Her sisters will be there, as well as Joaquim’s brothers, Gui, who will be best man, and Pedro. Plus, she’s invited her new friend Shakira.”

According to the insider, Gisele intends to wear something “white and sexy” that her daughter helped pick out. “The ceremony is expected to be mostly in their native Portuguese, with a little English,” says the insider. “Lots of flowers, fruit, fish — the whole event is going to be very tropical. She also wants a brigadeiro cake, which is famous in Brazil!”

Tom Brady Is Moving On With Brooks Nader

Gisele’s quarterback ex-husband, 47, probably won’t be on the guest list — especially after her and 34-year-old Joaquim’s relationship was the butt of several jokes during Tom’s live Netflix roast in May. But, the insider notes: “Tom has given Gisele and Joaquim his blessing. She doesn’t really care about that, but it means a lot to the kids.”

Perhaps one of the reasons Tom is happy for his ex is that he’s been secretly seeing model Brooks Nader. “Tom definitely has a type, and Brooks checks all the boxes,” says the insider, who adds that just because Brooks, 27, seemingly attended Olivia Culpo’s July wedding with a Greek prince doesn’t mean Tom isn’t still pursuing her. “She may be trying to make Tom a little jealous and show him she has quality options. Either way, he really likes Brooks and isn’t afraid to go after what he wants.”

Gisele is getting her happily ever after first, though. “She never thought she’d be married twice,” says the insider, “but she’s confident this marriage will stick!”