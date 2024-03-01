No need to wonder if Tom Brady is OK with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s budding relationship with Joaquim Valente! An insider exclusively tells Life & Style that “Tom is getting used to it, the kids [Benjamin and Vivian] are fine with it, and that’s all that matters.”

Gisele, 43, and the martial artist were spotted kissing on February 14 after nearly one year of dating rumors. The supermodel’s romance comes after she and Tom, 46, divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The couple shared the big news shortly after Life & Style confirmed the former NFL couple hired separate divorce attorneys.

That being said, Gisele isn’t the only one who’s loved up these days. Tom has also entered a new relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk. The pair raised eyebrows when they were photographed inside his car outside of the Bel-Air hotel on July 21, 2023.

“Irina knew early on she and Tom would make a great couple, and Tom finds her gorgeous and exciting,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style shortly after their mingling. “Friends think this could go the distance because they’re super compatible.”

Although both Tom and Irina, 38, who shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper, are busy raising their kids and focusing on their careers – they cut out time for each other.

“Tom and Irina are moving super fast and see each other often. They actually have a few more getaways coming up,” a third source exclusively dished to Life & Style in late August 2023. “They’re a really good match. Tom buys her flowers and sends sexy texts and cute messages throughout the day. Meanwhile, she’s bought him underwear.”

While their romance was quickly heating up, the former quarterback found himself in an “explosive love triangle” with Irina and Bradley, 49.

“Bradley, Irina and Tom are in one of the most explosive love triangles Hollywood has seen in years,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in September 2023. “Irina says she cares about Tom and they haven’t called things off, but she’s also never stopped loving Bradley.”

The gorgeous trio seemed to eventually get on the same page after Tom and Irina were definitely back on and Bradley started dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“Apparently, Tom and Irina never technically broke up,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in December ​2023 after the two were spotted in Miami. “They both simply got busy, with raising kids and working.”

As for Tom’s post-divorce relationship with Gisele, the BRADY founder “found peace” with his ex.

“Tom had a bumpy start navigating the single life after his divorce, but he’s doing great now,” a source told In Touch in February. “The past year has made a world of difference. He’s embraced coparenting, dating here and there, and he’s even made peace with Gisele.”